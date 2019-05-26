Turning Point Therapeutics’ Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TPTX) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 27th. Turning Point Therapeutics had issued 9,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 17th. The total size of the offering was $166,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $40.94.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 774,800 shares of company stock worth $13,946,400 over the last three months.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/turning-point-therapeutics-quiet-period-will-expire-tomorrow-nasdaqtptx.html.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.