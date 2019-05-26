Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO George Hu Sells 8,527 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 8,527 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,189,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, George Hu sold 7,743 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $992,807.46.

TWLO opened at $133.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.38 and a beta of 1.31. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Twilio to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

