Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 963,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 495,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 49,302 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,903 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $486,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,295. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

