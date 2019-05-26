U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,142,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,843 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $55,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $723,318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,660 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $81,175,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/u-s-bancorp-usb-shares-bought-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.