Unilever N.V. (UL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $673,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 69.4% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,380. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.4641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

