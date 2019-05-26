UTRUST Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $834,520.00 (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi and OKEx. UTRUST has a total market cap of $31.70 million and approximately $834,520.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UTRUST has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00419620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.01337661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00141304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST was first traded on August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

