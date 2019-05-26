ValuEngine Downgrades Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Pressure Biosciences stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Pressure Biosciences has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.10.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

