ValuEngine Downgrades Splunk (SPLK) to Buy

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPLK. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Splunk has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $852,239.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,356,719.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Splunk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

