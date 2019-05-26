ValuEngine Upgrades Select Medical (SEM) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Select Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

SEM opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio bought 41,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $597,339.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,316.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio bought 306,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,341,760.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares in the company, valued at $14,848,487.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 2,889.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

