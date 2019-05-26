Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $160.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

