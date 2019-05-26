Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 539,445 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.42.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $98.81 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

