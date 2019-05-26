Veoneer (VNE) Earns Buy Rating from Longbow Research

Longbow Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Longbow Research currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

VNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veoneer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Veoneer to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at $76,750,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $19,914,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.