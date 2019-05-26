Verso Corp (VRS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,519 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Verso by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verso by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Verso by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verso by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Verso in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Verso stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Verso Corp has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. Verso had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

