Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,011 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Popular by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Popular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,585,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,239,000 after acquiring an additional 412,087 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Popular to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Popular news, insider Carlos J. Vazquez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $221,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,687. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. Popular had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

