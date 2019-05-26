Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Celanese Co. (CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.38. 792,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

