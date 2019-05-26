Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,066 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $433,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,383,832,000 after buying an additional 936,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,045,406,000 after buying an additional 1,450,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Visa by 11,319.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $165.74. The company has a market capitalization of $324.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,202 shares of company stock worth $29,962,762. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

