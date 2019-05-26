Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after purchasing an additional 180,667 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,336,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,212,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,574,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after acquiring an additional 736,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $114,789.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $46,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

