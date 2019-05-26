Vuzix (VUZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Vuzix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 288.62% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,671,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Vuzix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,052,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 32.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 116,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

