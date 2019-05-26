Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Nomura began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.90.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $247.30. 1,339,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

