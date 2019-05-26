Walmart (WMT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Walmart’s score:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 660,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $65,791,858.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,566,076.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,649,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $163,055,394.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,241,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,205,319. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

