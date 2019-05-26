Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water reported healthy first-quarter 2019 results with year-over-year growth in sales and profitability, driven by solid performance in the Americas. It is focused on accelerating organic growth and reinvesting in productivity initiatives. It aims to launch a smart and connected product strategy in 2019 for further differentiation in the marketplace. Watts Water is committed to enhancing shareholder value and executing its cash allocation strategy, while following its long-term growth strategy of driving the business organically and through acquisitions. However, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past year on average. Material cost inflation due to the potential imposition of tariffs is likely to affect its cash flow. Also, increased internal investments is likely to hurt margin expansion in the near term. Its Europe segment is susceptible to volatility in organic sales due to softness in the fluid solutions platform.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $81.58 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $216,544.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $806,998.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,626.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

