Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.94. 2,661,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reduced their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $168,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

