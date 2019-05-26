Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, Director Michael A. Stankey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 4,666,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,207. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

