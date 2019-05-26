Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,889,000 after purchasing an additional 541,715 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,139,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,367 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,016,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,190,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. 19.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.72. The company had a trading volume of 752,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,429. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $124.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

