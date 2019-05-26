WH Smith (SMWH) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,675 ($21.89).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,215 ($28.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target (up from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,260.83 ($29.54).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.13) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,222 ($29.03). The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

