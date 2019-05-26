Xerox Corp (XRX) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,132,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 320,155 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,819,000 after acquiring an additional 356,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Xerox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,720,000 after acquiring an additional 597,269 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Xerox by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

