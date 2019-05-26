Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,868 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,465 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,623,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,676 shares of company stock worth $547,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.68.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

