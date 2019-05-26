Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.63 Million

Brokerages expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report sales of $360.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. Dunkin Brands Group reported sales of $350.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $61.00 price target on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Shares of DNKN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. 473,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,842. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In related news, COO Scott Murphy sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $746,119.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,965.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $627,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,641 shares of company stock worth $4,077,689 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 419,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $491,126,000 after acquiring an additional 406,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,173,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.