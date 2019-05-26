Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to Hold

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results benefited from higher revenues, decline in expenses and benefit to provision for loan losses. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. Also, E*TRADE’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives along with rising interest rates will likely lead to an improved top-line performance. Further, the company continues to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities. However, rising costs due to the company's investments in franchise, remain a major concern. Also, significant dependence on interest-based revenue streams is a headwind.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

ETFC opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.04 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.50%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $15,197,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,780,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,141,000 after purchasing an additional 426,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

