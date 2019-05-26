Zacks Investment Research Lowers Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company's main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore."

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $49.00 price target on Terreno Realty and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of TRNO opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,019,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 964,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 192,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

