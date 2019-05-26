Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HD Supply (HDS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HD Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.96 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of HDS opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,906,247.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 68,832.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 208,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

