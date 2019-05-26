Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telecom Argentina (TEO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Telecom Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TEO stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3449 per share. This is a boost from Telecom Argentina’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 68.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 396,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $4,206,000. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,011,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 249,109 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 939,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 226,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.