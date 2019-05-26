Zacks: OptimizeRx Co. (OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $25.88 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptimizeRx an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of 316.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 82,126 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,120,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OptimizeRx by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OptimizeRx by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OptimizeRx by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OptimizeRx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in OptimizeRx by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.