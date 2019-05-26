Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.91 ($42.92).

Shares of ZAL opened at €36.86 ($42.86) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

