Zoom Technologies (ZOOM) & DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Head to Head Contrast

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Technologies and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.10% 5.25% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Technologies and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions $282.35 million 0.77 $2.77 million $0.20 65.35

DASAN Zhone Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Technologies and DASAN Zhone Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.11%. Given DASAN Zhone Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DASAN Zhone Solutions is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 88.14, indicating that its share price is 8,714% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions beats Zoom Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. as a result of merger with Dasan Network Solutions, Inc. in September 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

