ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 113,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 325,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

WARNING: “ZoomAway Travel (ZMA) Shares Down 16.7%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/zoomaway-travel-zma-shares-down-16-7.html.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

