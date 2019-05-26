Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $93,000 Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MINI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Mobile Mini from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $32.20. 169,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

