10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $746,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 22.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,609,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE NTR opened at $48.17 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

