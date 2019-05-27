1,480 Shares in Icon Plc (ICLR) Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Icon by 44.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Icon by 8.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Icon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Icon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

ICLR opened at $140.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.93 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

