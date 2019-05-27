15,610 Shares in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 38.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

In other news, EVP Paul E. Kolomaya sold 7,250 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $116,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $427,380. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

GPRE stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $591.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.21. Green Plains Inc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $642.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.84 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

