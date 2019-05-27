21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 939,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 463,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. 21Vianet Group Inc has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.55 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

