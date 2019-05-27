32,094 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,307 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/32094-shares-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom-purchased-by-signet-investment-advisory-group-inc.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.