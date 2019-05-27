32,094 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,307 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.
In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of XOM opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.