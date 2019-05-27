3,286 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.06 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

