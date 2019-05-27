3,492 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

