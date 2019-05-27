3,702 Shares in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV) Acquired by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBLV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

DBLV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.25. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $71.40.

