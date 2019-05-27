$5.18 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc (KMX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $5.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $19.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.65 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,879 shares in the company, valued at $36,435,547.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,655 shares of company stock worth $27,437,638. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,551,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.48. 1,029,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

