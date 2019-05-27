5,314 Shares in DXC Technology Co (DXC) Purchased by Tech Square Trading LP

Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1,365.1% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
DXC stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. 8,039,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $100.87.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
