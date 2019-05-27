78,824 Shares in Global X China Consumer ETF (CHIQ) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Global X China Consumer ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

CHIQ opened at $14.48 on Monday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/78824-shares-in-global-x-china-consumer-etf-chiq-acquired-by-avestar-capital-llc.html.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.