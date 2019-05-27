$859.83 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce $859.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $851.80 million to $864.43 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $844.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.28 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 2.32. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

