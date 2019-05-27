Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after purchasing an additional 708,691 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 178,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,001,705 shares of company stock valued at $76,460,183. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Investment Group LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/abbott-laboratories-abt-holdings-reduced-by-renaissance-investment-group-llc.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.